Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Pranab Mukherjee to Attend RSS Event in Nagpur

Pranab Mukherjee to Attend RSS Event in Nagpur
June 07
10:43 2018
FORMER President Pranab Mukherjee arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday, a day before he is scheduled to attend an RSS event. Mukherjee arrived by a Jet Airways flight from Delhi at 5 pm. He was received by RSS Sahsarkaryawah K Bhagayya, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sahsampark Pramukh Sunil Deshpande, Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchslak Rajesh Loya and another functionary Atul Moghe at the airport. Mukherjee left for Raj Bhavan where he will stay till Friday afternoon before returning to Delhi.

The former President will spend four hours at the RSS valedictory function of the all-India third year training camp for swayamsevaks, scheduled for 6.30 pm on Thursday. The programme will be broadcast live on Facebook at RSSorg.

Meanwhile, no local Congress leaders are going to meet Mukherjee, according to city Congress chief Vikas Thakre.

No details are available of what Mukherjee will do at the Smruti Mandir venue of the programme for four hours since the programme would take two hours to complete.

All eyes will be on him to see if he pays tribute to the RSS founder KB Hedgewar and his successor MS Golwalkar, whose memorials are located on the premises.

Indian Express

Pranab MukherjeeRSS
