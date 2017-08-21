Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Prasad Shrikant Purohit Gets Bail in Malegaon Blast Case

Prasad Shrikant Purohit Gets Bail in Malegaon Blast Case
August 21
14:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast which killed seven people after he had spent nine years in prison.

Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre granted the bail to Purohit after telling him not to tamper with evidence.

Purohit had told the apex court that till date charges had not been framed against him while those under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) had been dropped. He told the court that he had been in jail for nine years and was entitled to bail.

Purohit had challenged the April 25 Bombay High Court order which granted bail to another accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, but rejected his bail plea.

Seven persons were killed in the explosion in Malegaon in Nashik district in Maharashtra on September 29, 2008. The investigating agencies had earlier attributed the blast to right-wing group Abhinav Bharat.

-IANS

Tags
Malegaon BlastPrasad Shrikant Purohit
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.