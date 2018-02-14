Pre-Poll Alliance with BJP Would be Very Negative: Liezietsu

Nagaland’s ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) chief, Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Tuesday revealed that the party could not agree to seat-sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party since it knew the consequences would be very negative.

However, he said that the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) came forward offering the BJP 30 seats in the 60 member House but finally gave away 20 seats to the BJP.

“The intention of the NDPP of seat sharing with the BJP is nothing but just to get into power at the cost of the Naga people,” Liezietsu at an election rally in support of state Minister Y. Vikheho Swu, who is seeking re-election from Pughoboto assembly constituency.

The ruling NPF was alliance partner with the BJP for 14 years in Nagaland. Reiterating that NPF belongs to the Naga people and it represents the Naga identity, Liezietsu said that the BJP belongs to mainland India and so the Naga people can easily make out which party is for the N aga people and which is not.

“Though we play politics, we should not forget our roots and identity. It will not be difficult for the Nagas to differentiate and choose between the ‘cock’ and the ‘saffron colour’ for their future,” he said.

Moreover, he maintained that the Naga people can no longer be fooled by power-mongers and asserted that the NPF is prepared to protect them.

Liezietsu said that since creation of Nagaland in 1963 and the NPF’s inception in 1964, solution to the Naga political problem has been the top-most priority of the party. “The NPF has taken several initiatives to facilitate the peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue and shall continue to do so till we achieve its goal,” he said.

-IANS