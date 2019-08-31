Predictions for T20 World Cup 2020

The 7th edition of twenty20 world cup is all set to be hosted by Australia and it will be first time in the history of championship that country will host cricket’s shortest format world cup. The last edition of t20 world cup was claimed by West Indies defeating England in 2016. The Caribbean team will be title defenders in 2020 edition but there are certain teams that will be capable of winning the competition.

Let’s checkout who are favorites to win t20 world cup 2020.

England

2019 ODI World Cup winners England will be hot favorites in t20 world cup 2020. They have got the perfect balance in the squad for limited overs. The English team was runner-up in the last edition and they’d try their best to repeat what they did in 2010 when they claimed world t20 trophy defeating Australia in the final.

Australia

Hosts Australia would be desperate to get their hand on ICC T20 world cup trophy for the first time in 2020. The country who has won 5 cricket world cups in 50-over format, are yet to win single edition of twenty20 world championship. Australia reached to t20 world cup final only once in 2010 where they were defeated by England.

Eventually, if Australia wins this 2020 world cup, they will become the first host nation to win the prestigious t20 competition on home soil.

India

Inaugural twenty20 world cup champions team India would be eyeing at their second trophy in 2020 when they reach Australia. Men In Blue have played superb cricket over the years in limited over and they’ll be looking to win 2020 world cup under Kohli’s captaincy. India won first ICC world t20 in 2007 beating Pakistan in the final.

West Indies

Title defenders West Indies is a dangerous t20 team. They are the only nation to hold two twenty20 world cup trophies in 2012 and 2016. Though the Caribbean team is not doing well in test cricket and 50-over format, they will definitely be one of the favorites in upcoming 2020 world cup in Australia.

Forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup is the seventh edition of championship which will take place between 18 October and 15 November. 16 national cricket teams will compete in the competition