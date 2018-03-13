Premier Skills Kicks off in Guwahati

NET Bureau

The hugely successful Premier Skills initiative, run by the Premier League and the British Council, is launching in Guwahati. This is the first time that the programme will take place in the Northeast, after the successful Premier Skills training programme at Thiruvananthapuram, between 2013 and 2016. This was stated in a release issued to the media.

The Premier Skills Phase 1 Coach Education course began from March 12 and will end on March 18, wherein 62 participants, including grassroots coaches and physical education students from the eight North-eastern states will be joining the sessions. These participants will receive expert training from qualified Premier Skills coaches, giving them the skills and support to develop their own community football projects.

The course in Guwahati will be led by Premier League Coach Educator Jeremy Weeks and he will be supported by UK Club coaches; Isaac Hammond from the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and Niamh Nolan from City in the Community, the foundation arm of Manchester City Football Club. They will be joined by four Premier Skills coach educators who took part in the Premier Skills programme in India between 2013 and 2016, and who will be on hand to assist the Premier League coaching team and pass on their experience to their fellow Indian coaches.

Premier Skills uses football to develop a brighter future for young people around the world, drawing upon the global appeal of the Premier League and its expertise in delivering community programmes in the UK, alongside the British Council’s global network and track record of delivery.

Through Premier Skills, young people, often including the most vulnerable in society, are given opportunities to become better integrated into their local communities, to develop their skills for employability and to raise their self-esteem.

This course is being jointly organised by the British Council, the Premier League, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The training will be delivered at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), North East Regional Centre, Tepesia, Sonapur in Guwahati.

Across 2017-18, 173 coaches from the Sports Authority of India and their affiliated institutions are expected to participate in the Phase 1 training. There is a total of three training sessions taking place over that period. The first Phase 1 training with Sports Authority of India was delivered at J L Nehru stadium New Delhi where 59 coaches from North India participated. The second Phase 1 training was delivered at the Sports Authority of India in Bangalore which provided opportunity for a further 54 coaches from South India to participate in the programme. In the current training programme, 60 coaches from Northeast India are expected to participate. In 2018-19, a selection of coaches who have competed Phase 1 training, will be undergoing the Phase 2 and Phase 3 programmes with the objective of developing Premier Skills Coach Educators who can then cascade the training to new coaches in their communities.

Premier Skills has already delivered a highly successful programme in India, training 1,100 coaches and referees, who in turn have reached 72,000 young people since the programme began in the country.

The AIFF have accredited the Premier Skills Phase 1 training as equivalent to their D Licence certification. Candidates who successfully complete the Phase 1 course will then be able to apply for an AFC C Certificate course following a period of three months of successfully completing the Phase 1 course.