Fri, 11 May 2018

Northeast Today

PREPAK Claims Responsibility for Manipur BSF Camp Blast

PREPAK Claims Responsibility for Manipur BSF Camp Blast
May 11
11:31 2018
Militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast outside a BSF camp in Manipur that left two security men killed and three civilians injured.

In a statement, the PREPAK said the bomb explosion was carried out by its cadres near the gate of the Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Koirengei in Imphal East district.

Two BSF personnel were killed and three civilians injured in the blast that took place outside the gate of BSF’s Manipur Sector Head Quarters at Koirengei yesterday afternoon.

The PREPAK was formed in 1977 and its main demand is the expulsion of outsiders from Manipur.

-PTI

