Preparation on for Repatriation of Brus in March

Mizoram government has started preparation to repatriate over 32,000 Bru people from six relief camps in neighbouring Tripura from the first week of March, additional secretary to state home department Lalbiakzama said on Monday.

The Centre has released Rs 7.9 crore as first instalment for the repatriation expenditure, while the state government estimated that over Rs 123 crore would be required for the purpose, he said. “Physical repatriation can only begin after the identification of those who wanted to be repatriated,” Lalbiakzama told PTI.

An inspection team comprising officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Mizoram government would visit the relief camps in February to identify the Brus who are willing to return to Mizoram and those who are not.

Thousands of Brus of Mizoram fled to North Tripura district due to communal tension triggered by the murder of a forest official by Bru militants on October 21, 1997.

Since then, many of them returned to Mizoram during repatriation processes or on own their own.

