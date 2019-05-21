Preparations Begin for Counting in Manipur

NET Bureau

The preparations for the smooth conduct of counting process of the votes for the two Parliamentary constituencies in Manipur has started.

The two Parliamentary seats are Outer (ST) Manipur Parliamentary constituency and Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Monday, Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh said that the preparation for the counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats has been started.

“The counting will be started from 8 am of May 23 at 34 halls in all the 11 election districts”, said the CEO. “There will be one observer for each counting hall”, he added.

Maximum number of counting halls are located in Imphal West district (8) while minimum number of counting halls are located at district headquarters of Chandel (1) and Senapati (1). The number of counting halls in other districts are: Imphal East district (6), Thoubal (5), Bishnupur (3), Churachandpur (3), Kangpokpi (3) and Tamenglong (2).

Stating that elaborate security arrangement has been made in this regard, he said there will be three tier security cover at the counting centres with State police at the entry gates and Central security forces around the counting halls. Separate media enclosures will also be made this time, he said. The election results along with the counting trends are expected to be displayed live at three locations including the premises of the two Returning Officers and CEO’s office.

The polling for the two Parliamentary seats – Outer (ST) and Inner Manipur parliamentary constituencies were held by and large peacefully in two phases on April 11 and 18, 2019 respectively. The polling percentage for the two seats is 82.78 per cent.

In the Outer seat, seven candidates contested while elevel candidates are in the field in the Inner constituency this time.

Source: The Assam Tribune