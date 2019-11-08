Preparations in full swing ahead of inauguration of Kartarpur Sahib corridor project

NET Bureau

Preparations are in full swing ahead of Kartarpur Sahib corridor inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, , located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. This year is the 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Devji, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor has been established to commemorate his birth anniversary.

India and Pakistan after negotiations had signed a landmark agreement to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The two countries decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine daily. Both sides also decided that the corridor will be operational throughout the year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday.

AIR correspondent reports that thousands of devotees are visiting Sultanpur Lodhi daily for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. After paying obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib, devotees are also visiting other Gurudwaras.

AIR correspondent reports, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has made special arrangements to celebrate the birth anniversary. Punjab government is providing free bus service for devotees visiting Sultanpur Lodhi.

Meanwhile, India has made it clear that pilgrims visiting Kartarpur must carry passport. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in New Delhi that the pilgrims must carry the documents which are stated in the Memorandum of Understanding. He said there is a bilateral document which clearly specifies documents required for the visit.

