Tue, 13 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Preparations in Full Swing For Hornbill Festival

Preparations in Full Swing For Hornbill Festival
November 13
18:51 2018
NET Bureau

With 18 days to go for the 19th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2018, officials from Nagaland State Tourism Department informed The Morung Express that preparations are underway in full swing at the main venue at The Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, around 10 km away from Kohima.

This year’s edition of the festival will be a 10-day affair, starting from December 1 to 10. For the first time, Nagaland Police has introduced a tourist police force to maintain safety and security of the tourists during the Festival.

Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Industries & Commerce has allotted 86 stalls in the Bamboo Pavilion at Kisama for exhibition cum sale of indigenous produce during the festival. Stating that the theme for this year is “Made in Nagaland,” the department informed all the selected entrepreneurs to strictly follow the regulation to display indigenous produce.

As per directive of the state government, ‘Plastic Free Zone’ will continue this year too at Kisama including in all locations of the festival activities in and around Kohima.

It may be recalled that Hornbill Festival in 2017 registered a record turnout of 2, 43, 214 visitors—2401 foreign tourists, 38,700 domestic tourists and 2,02,113 local visitors from Nagaland.

(Featured Image Credit: Vikramjit Kakati)

SOURCE: The Morung Express

Hornbill festivalHornbill Festival 2018KohimaNagaland
