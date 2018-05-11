Present Your Scientific Idea to the World Through TechExpo at IIT Guwahati

As a part of its annual techno-management festival Techniche, IIT Guwahati will host TechExpo – a national science competition which helps students explore their vision and curiosity through science.

It has been initiated with the cardinal aim of bringing to light the technological advancements made by the youth of this country and provide an opportunity to showcase their innovations on a larger platform. The winners will be awarded with a total cash prize of INR 3,50,000.The 3rd edition of TechExpo is organized by Techniche in IIT Guwahati from 30th Aug 2018 to 2nd Sept 2018.

The competition will be conducted in two phases- Phase I will include abstract submission along with a short video giving a brief introduction of the project. The deadline for submission of the projects is second week of June. The entries of Phase I will be rigorously evaluated by the judging panel which includes IIT Technical Board Chairman, Professors. The top 100 contestants will qualify for Phase II of the competition which will be held at IIT Guwahati during Techniche. The top seven projects will be selected as the final winners.

The event has two categories. The TechExpo junior category: participants must be under the age of 18 at the time of registration. The TechExpo senior category: people under the age of 30 at the time of registration.

TechExpo will provide a platform for the participants to showcase the projects undertaken by them in front of a mass multitude of people which includes, but is not restricted to, Professors from various fields, notable personage including Nobel laureates, leading business tycoons, venture capitalists, professors from IITs and students from across the nation. The teams will also get a chance to witness one of the most amazing and enthralling lectures, competitions, exhibitions and cultural nights which will be conducted in IIT Guwahati from 30th Aug 2018 to 2nd Sept 2018.

“TechExpo, being a national level competition, provides its participants with a unique opportunity to visit IIT Guwahati and interact with some of the most distinguished personalities from across the globe, which includes the Corporate personalities, Researchers, and Nobel Laureates! Last year’s judges include Thomas Barclay, a research scientist at NASA, Brooks Moore, host of How it’s made. TechExpo 2017 was magnificent, and we hope to see all that support and enthusiasm again to make TechExpo 2018 reach great heights”, says Purvish Shah, Convener Techniche.

Such events are a rarity in the present day scenario and a technology student is highly encouraged to participate and learn to streamline his abilities with the modern day gadgets. The registration for the event is totally free and can be done by logging onto www.techniche.org/techexpo.

To get registered in the event, interested candidates need to submit a detailed abstract of their project and an optional video which will undergo a preliminary round of screening after which the selected teams will get the opportunity to showcase their projects during Techniche at IIT Guwahati. Interested candidates are required to fill the registration form before 11:59 PM 20th June 2018 with no Registration Fee. Visit www.techniche.org/techexpo for registration and more details.