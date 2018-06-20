Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 20 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Presented Deficit Free Budget to Make Tripura Self-Reliant: CM

Presented Deficit Free Budget to Make Tripura Self-Reliant: CM
June 20
12:01 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the “deficit free budget” presented on Tuesday, his government’s first, was intended to make the state “self-reliant”.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial aid to the state, Deb told the media on Tuesday night that the previous Left Front government always presented deficit budgets.

“Covering the previous Left Front government’s budget deficit, our Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma today (Tuesday) tabled a budget in the house considering the interests of all section of people including tribals, scheduled caste, other backward community, youths, women and others,” he said.

Deb said that the Prime Minister and Finance Minister helped the state by providing additional fund to implement the recommendation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission for the Tripura government employees and pensioners.

“The budget also allocated funds for upgradation of academic infrastructure. The previous Left Front government never wanted to make Tripura economically self-determining,” said Deb, adding that the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance government would fulfill the Prime Minister’s promise to bring HIRA (Highway, Internet, Road, Airway) in Tripura.

Dev Varma, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday, presented a Rs 16,387.21 crore tax-free, zero-deficit budget for financial year 2018-19.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.