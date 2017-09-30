Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 30 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

President Appoints 5 New Governors

President Appoints 5 New Governors
September 30
12:28 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind announced the appointment of five new governors on Saturday. These include the governors of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya.

A press communique by the President’s office named Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Bihar. Banwarilal Purohit has been appointed the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor of Assam and Ganga Prasad as the Governor of Meghalaya.

The appointments will be in effect from the date they assume charge of their offices.

