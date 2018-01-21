Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

President Approves Disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

President Approves Disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs
January 21
20:40 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday accepted the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit.

A notification issued by the Law Ministry quoted the President as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission (EC), the 20 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly have been disqualified.

The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner. In a blow to the AAP, the EC had on Friday asked the President to disqualify its 20 MLAs.

”…Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, in exercise of the powers…do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said Assembly,” the notification said.

All the 20 AAP MLAs had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the EC’s recommendation but Justice Rekha Palli had refused to pass any interim order.

-PTI

20 AAP MLAsAAP MLAsPresident Ram Nath Kovind
Entertainment

