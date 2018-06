President Ram Nath Kovind, who is arrived in Tripura on Thursday, inaugurated National Highway from Matabari to Udaipur-Sabroom and said that the development of northeast India is a priority of the government.

While inaugurating the 73 km long NH in Tripura, President Kovind said that infrastructure plays key role in development of any state.

The President also appreciated that though the project entailed working over some difficult terrain, the work was completed in only 30 months.

India Blooms