Sat, 09 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

President Kovind Concludes Two-day Tripura Visit

President Kovind Concludes Two-day Tripura Visit
June 09
11:26 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday concluded his two-day visit to Tripura.

On the second day of his visit, President Kovind distributed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections to 20 beneficiaries under ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ at Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

The President also inaugurated 73 km-long National Highway connecting Udaipur town in Gomati district and Sabroom in South Tripura and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Matabari Temple complex at Tripura Sundari temple.

The President on the first day of his visit attended a civic reception hosted by the state government and declared the ‘Queen’ Pineapple variety as the state fruit of Tripura’.

(ANI)

0 Comments

0 Comments

