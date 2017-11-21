Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

President Kovind in Manipur Amid General Strike

President Kovind in Manipur Amid General Strike
November 21
15:22 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Imphal on Tuesday amid a shutdown called by insurgents that crippled life across Manipur.

Schools, government offices and markets were shut. Very few vehicles plied on the roads. However, all flights operated normally.

The Coordinating Committee, the apex body of the six major insurgent groups in Manipur, called the 26-hour strike to protest against Kovind’s visit to the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said: “President Kovind, three north-eastern Chief Ministers, investors and businessmen from home and abroad were coming to Manipur for the Sangai festival.

“I had appealed to the insurgents to withdraw the general strike in public interest but they did not.”

-IANS

Tags
President Kovind
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.