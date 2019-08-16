Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary
August 16
14:15 2019
NET Bureau

On the first death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah were among leaders who paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi.

Remembering Vajpayee, Modi in a tweet said, “his (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) thoughts and words live on. We will always cherish his contribution to India’s development.”

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal–the memorial to Vajpayee to mark his death anniversary. The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a “diya” in the centre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Vajpayee in Pokhran. He said, ” It is a coincidence that today I came for International Army Scout Masters Competition in Jaisalmer & today it is the first death anniversary of #AtalBihariVajpayee. So, I felt I should pay tribute to him on the land of Pokhran only.”

Source: The Indian Express

1st Death AnniversaryAmit ShahAtal Bihari VajpayeePM ModiPresident Ram Nath Kovind
