President Kovind Stops in Assam En Route to Arunachal

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday before departing for Arunachal Pradesh. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cultural Minister Naba Doley received Kovind at the Lilabari airport.

He then left for Itanagar in an India Air Force aircraft. The President will participate in the valedictory function of the completion of Vivekananda Kendra and address legislators at a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Sunday evening.

On Monday, he will attend the closing ceremony of the Namami Barak festival in Silchar and take part in a civic reception in Guwahati.

The President will leave for Manipur on Tuesday and inaugurate the North East Development Summit and the annual Manipur Sangai festival the same day.

Kovind is expected to visit the INA War Memorial in Moirang on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi.

-IANS