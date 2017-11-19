Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 19 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

President Kovind Stops in Assam En Route to Arunachal

President Kovind Stops in Assam En Route to Arunachal
November 19
17:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday before departing for Arunachal Pradesh. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cultural Minister Naba Doley received Kovind at the Lilabari airport.

He then left for Itanagar in an India Air Force aircraft. The President will participate in the valedictory function of the completion of Vivekananda Kendra and address legislators at a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Sunday evening.

On Monday, he will attend the closing ceremony of the Namami Barak festival in Silchar and take part in a civic reception in Guwahati.

The President will leave for Manipur on Tuesday and inaugurate the North East Development Summit and the annual Manipur Sangai festival the same day.

Kovind is expected to visit the INA War Memorial in Moirang on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi.

-IANS

Tags
Lilabari airportNorth East Development Summit
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.