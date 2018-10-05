Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

President Kovind to Attend International Conference on Women’s Health

President Kovind to Attend International Conference on Women's Health
October 05
17:06 2018
NET Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, where he will attend the International Conference on Women’s Health, Wellness and Empowerment organised by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India and the Kanpur Obstetric and Gynaecological Society.

The President will also address a seminar organised by the Talent Development Council, Kanpur, and unveil the statue of the late freedom fighter Shyamlal Parshad. Later on the day the President will inaugurate the 4th International Science Festival organised by the Ministry of Science & Technology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Vijnana Bharati.

Source- PIB

President of IndiaPresident Ram Nath Kovind
