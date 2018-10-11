Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

President Kovind to Inaugurate Annual Convention of CIC

October 11
14:40 2018
NET Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 13th Annual Convention of Central Information Commission (CIC) on Friday. The convention is organised on the topic “Data Privacy and Right to Information, Amendment in the RTI Act and Implementation of the RTI Act”.

The convention is aimed at recommending measures for improving the transparency and accountability with a view to improve governance. The Convention shall deliberate on three specific subjects viz. “Data privacy and Right to Information”, “Amendment in the RTI Act” and “Implementation of the RTI Act.”

SOURCE: PIB

