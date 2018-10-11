President Kovind to Inaugurate Annual Convention of CIC

NET Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 13th Annual Convention of Central Information Commission (CIC) on Friday. The convention is organised on the topic “Data Privacy and Right to Information, Amendment in the RTI Act and Implementation of the RTI Act”.

The convention is aimed at recommending measures for improving the transparency and accountability with a view to improve governance. The Convention shall deliberate on three specific subjects viz. “Data privacy and Right to Information”, “Amendment in the RTI Act” and “Implementation of the RTI Act.”

SOURCE: PIB