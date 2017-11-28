Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 28 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

President Kovind to Visit WB, Mizoram & Nagaland

November 28
10:37 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit West Bengal, Mizoram and Nagaland from November 28 to December 1, a Rashtrapati Bhawan spokesperson said on Monday.

This is his first visit to these states as the President of India.

On November 28, the President will attend a Civic Reception hosted in his honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. On the same day, he will address a ‘Vigyan Chintan – Scientific Ecosystem in Kolkata’ event at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

On November 29, the President will visit the birthplace of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko and Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata.

He will also address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bose Institute in Kolkata and visit the Ramakrishna Mission and Math at Belur.

On the same day, at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, Mizoram, the President will inaugurate housing complexes for economically weaker sections under the ‘Basic Services to Urban Poor Scheme’.

On November 30, 2017, the President will address a special session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

On the same day, he will meet and interact with various prominent citizens and NGOs in Kohima, Nagaland. On December 1, 2017, the President will inaugurate the Hornbill Festival and State Formation Day celebrations of Nagaland in Kisama, before returning to Delhi.

UNI

Hornbill festivalRam Nath Kovind
