President of India Assents to Anti-Witch Hunting Bill

The President of India has finally given assent to the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2015.

The Bill was drafted to eliminate the superstitious practices and killings in the name of witch-hunting in the State. The State Government has already notified the Act.

The legislation, which is in place now, comes with stringent penal provisions for the perpetrators of the crime.

The Bill was unanimously passed by the State Assembly in 2015. The Centre had also sought clarifications on penal provisions from the State before it was sent for the President’s assent.

Principal Secretary (Home and Political) LS Changsan informed The Assam Tribune that the assent was received on Friday.

“This is a very positive development for the State and we are confident that the new legislation would rein in rising incidents of witch-hunting in the State,” Changsan said.

She said that the State Government would now take the mission forward by raising awareness about the new legislation among the general public as well as police personnel.

“The guidelines will have to be worked out now by the State Government,” Changsan said.

Reacting to the Presidential nod to the Bill, activist Birubala Rabha told The Assam Tribune that it would certainly act as a deterrent against the gruesome crime if implemented properly on the ground.

- The Assam Tribune