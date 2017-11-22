President Pays Floral Tribute at Netaji’s Statue in Manipur

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian National Army memorial in Manipur’s Bishupur district.

Later they went to Moirang Kangla, the spot where the INA soldiers hoisted the flag of independent India on April 14, 1944. Though Moirang is just 45 km away from Imphal, they went to the INA complex by helicopter for security reasons.

Accompanied by Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other Ministers, Kovind inspected the World War II museum located there. There are war weapons and other material, including personal belongings like spectacles and tooth brushes of soldiers that are kept at the INA War museum.

Earlier, there were severe restrictions on entry to the INA complex. On learning about it, Chief Minister Biren Singh had relaxed it in the larger interest of the tourists. Major insurgent groups had imposed a 26-hour general strike in the state to sabotage the official functions of the President.

Kovind was on a two-day official visit to Imphal. On Tuesday he had inaugurated the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival and the two-day Northeastern Development Summit.

Many foreign investors and businessmen are taking part in the summit. Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister of Bangladesh Rashid Khan is also a part of the summit. The President and his wife left for Delhi in a special IAF plane later on Wednesday.

-IANS