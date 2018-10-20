Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 20 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

President, PM Condole Amritsar Train Accident

October 20
13:30 2018
NET Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed shock over the tragedy on rail tracks in Amritsar on Friday. In a tweet, Kovind said, Indian Railways and local authorities are taking steps to help the affected people. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed extreme sadness over the train accident in Amritsar and said that the tragedy is heart-wrenching. In a tweet, Modi said, he has asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. The Prime Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the injured to recover quickly.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Home Secretary of Punjab and DGP of the state regarding the train accident in Amritsar. He said the Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief.

It may be mentioned that over 61 people died and many others were injured when a speeding train mowed hundreds in Amritsar on Friday evening during Dussehra celebrations.

SOURCE: News On Air

