President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses National Assembly of Vietnam

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, on Tuesday addressed the National Assembly of Vietnam in Hanoi, on the final day of his visit to Vietnam.

He also held bilateral meetings with the President of Vietnam as well as led delegation-level talks. On the occasion, the two countries signed and exchanged four agreements, which include- an agreement between the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam and the Ministry of Communications of India; an agreement of cooperation between the Department of Foreign Affairs of Provinces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam, and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam; an academic agreement between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Hanoi, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and an agreement between the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing members of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning, President Ram Nath Kovind noted that Vietnam is the first ASEAN and Southeast Asian country he is visiting in his capacity as President of India.

“Vietnam is always on our minds”, he said, adding, “And always in our hearts. It is pivotal to India’s Act East policy.”

The President emphasised that India’s association with Vietnam has many aspects.

“We have robust business, political and people-to-people bonds. We are both stakeholders in the commerce, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region,” he said.

The President said that India offers a cooperation model that does not require its friends to make choices but rather expands choices and expands opportunities for all; that opens not one but many roads. India has consistently supported ASEAN’s unity and centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms for regional security and economic architecture – to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The President said that the ocean system is a resource for Vietnam and India and for many other countries and communities.

“Vietnam and India share a vision for the Indo-Pacific Region, of which the South China Sea is a critical component. We share a vision of a rules-based order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensures freedom of navigation and over-flight, as well as unimpeded, lawful commerce,” Ram Nath Kovind added.

The President said that India looks forward to enhanced bilateral cooperation in the maritime domain.

