President Ram Nath Kovind Returns From Tajikistan

NET Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday returned from his three-day visit to Tajikistan. Before returning to India, Kovind on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzada and also met Shukurjon Zuhurov, Chairman, Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan.

President also went to Ayni where he was received by the commander of India contingent and visited the museum. The AIR correspondent covering the President Visit has reported that the visit which was stand alone and the first visit to the central Asian country was very successful in all respects.

From the land of poets like Bedil president gave the message of humanity and family values to the word. MoU’s in various fields were signed between the two nations during the trip of President and both leaders including President Ramnath Kovind and President Imamoli Rehmon agreed to work for strategic cooperation between two countries.

President Kovind also appreciated the commendable work done by Tajikistan to tackle the global menace of terrorism and foster peace for one and all.

SOURCE: All India Radio