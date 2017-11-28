Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 28 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

President to Arrive in Mizoram on Wednesday

President to Arrive in Mizoram on Wednesday
November 28
17:19 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive Mizoram on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Mizoram.

The president would address the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on Thursday, officials said today.

State Protocol department officials said that Kovind would arrive at the Lengpui Airport near here tomorrow. He would fly to the Thuampui helipad in Aizawl by helicopter and would stay at the Raj Bhavan.

He would inaugurate the Housing for the Poor Project at a function in the Raj Bhavan, the officials said.

Additional secretary of the state Assembly S R Zokhuma said the president would address the session of the state legislature at 11 am on Thursday.

“Though Speaker Hiphei adjourned the winter session of the legislature on November 16 sine die, the state Governor Lt General (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma was yet to prorogue the session,” he said, adding that the speaker’s notification issued yesterday for continuation of the session was enough.

PTI

Ram Nath Kovind. Mizoram Legislative assembly
