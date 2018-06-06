Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

President to Declare Pineapple as State Fruit of Tripura

President to Declare Pineapple as State Fruit of Tripura
June 06
14:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

President Ramnath Kovind would come to Tripura tomorrow for a two-day visit during which he would declare the ‘Queen’ variety of pineapple as the state fruit, officials said here today.

The declaration of state fruit would be made at a civic reception organised by the state government in honour of the President tomorrow evening.

Kovind would land at the Agartala airport earlier in the day and leave for Udaipur, the headquarters of Gomati district 55 km from here, in a helicopter.

He would inaugurate a 6 km long road from Udaipur town to Tripurasundari temple, considered one of the 51 Shaktipiths of the country, officials said.

The President would also visit the temple and offer Puja there before returning to the Rajbhavan here. The civic reception would be held at 6 pm.

Kovind would return to Delhi the next morning, officials said.

Outlook

Tags
PineappleRamnath Kovind
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.