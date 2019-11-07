Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Press fraternity lauds CM for sense of humanity

Press fraternity lauds CM for sense of humanity
November 07
13:20 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh press fraternity has expressed its grateful to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his assurance to help Taro Bina, wife of noted journalist, late Taro Chatung.

The CM had invited late Chatung’s family members, including his brother Taro Tallo & 13-year-old daughter Taro Siya, to his office on Wednesday when the APUWJ and the APC members, accompanying them apprised him about the family’s hapless condition. Reflecting his sense of humanity, the CM told Bina not to worry and assured to extend help.

Pioneer electronic journalist Taro Chatung, 57, famous for his typical Arunachal styles of presenting news through News & Views since 1999 with trademark question: Aap ko kesa lag raha hain?, left for heavenly abode on Oct 26 leaving behind by his wife, three sons and a daughter and the state media fraternity in deep shock.

Source: Arunachal Observer

0 Comments

0 Comments

