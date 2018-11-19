Pride Regained, Prejudice Remain

October Edition, Opinion

Subhrajit Roy shares his opinion on the recent Supreme Court judgement that decriminalises a portion of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Experience of a Gay

I was on a short trip to Delhi in June earlier this year. Feeling bored at the hotel room in Paharganj, I decided to go for an evening walk towards Connaught Place. As habituated and addicted with a smartphone, I started browsing different apps while on the walk. Accordingly, I logged on in a popular gay dating app. As a crowded marketplace, it was obvious to find people of similar mindset very easily there. After having a casual chit-chat with 4/5 profiles, one guy clicked ‘very well’ and showed his interests in meeting. Initially, I hesitated to meet with such a random guy that too in an unknown city. But after some healthy conversation, I agreed to meet him considering his profile as a decent and clean one.

He requested me to be in front of KFC Janpath at the Connaught Place Circle. Within 5 minutes I reached there and waited for him. Within a while, the guy arrived there, who was totally different from the one visible in the profile. I was shocked and showed total dissatisfaction in meeting a different guy. He took me aside along the footpath and said that he could not show his real picture in the profile due to privacy issues (many people in the LGBTQ+ community feels the same for the fear of being exposed). Though he tried to make his point clear, I was not convinced at all. This way we walked almost 200 metres away from the actual meeting point, reached a deserted place and noticed a sudden change in his tune. He charged me saying how much I would pay as he came through a broker. The word ‘broker’ was a bolt from the blue. He also added that his charges were mentioned in his profile and if I could not pay him then why did I ask him to meet. I countered him saying that if anything regarding paid/ charges/ money was written in the profile, I would have never responded to his texts. He insisted me to have a look at his profile again. I cross-checked his profile and was shocked to see all the decent things in his profile being removed and it was edited with scenes of nudity and information about paid sex. I could smell that something fishy was there with the guy.

I tried to flee away from that place, but he grabbed me by my T-Shirt and restricted me to do so. In a typical Haryanvi tune, he hurled slangs on me. Meanwhile, another guy joined him and both started bullying me saying that they would report to the police with my pictures and number unless I pay them. They snatched my wallet and took all the three thousand rupees available. From their appearance and style of conversation, they did not seem to be local Delhiites. I have been meeting people through different social media platforms over the years but could not save myself from their trap on that unlucky Friday evening. I felt truly devastated.

Being in the community affairs for over one and half decade, I have faced many rejections, discriminations for not being up to opponent’s expectations. An obvious fact is evident everywhere that liking over the virtual world may not result in the same way when they meet in person. The community as a whole may rant slogans of equality and solidarity, but when it comes to personal choice, discrimination prevails automatically. Facing such discrimination followed by instant-rejection is nothing new for a guy in his mid-thirties living a queer life. But being bullied and robbed by an imposter in the disguise of a fellow community member has lowered the faith in the virtual world. It was a nightmare for me and thanks to the almighty for saving my life from those two culprits.

Getting Deeper

The above-mentioned narrative was expressed by a closeted Guwahatian gay over a social media platform. His experience has once again raised questions over the productive use of such dating apps (irrespective of purpose and orientation). In March earlier this year, a Delhi University student named Ayush Nautiyal became a prey of such a wicked trap over a dating app and lost his life. Though sexual orientation and crime have no relation at all, LGBTQ+ community people are vulnerable to such traps. A forum for finding soul mate or friend turns out to be a deadly one. To be precise, there is no gatekeeping in any such social media apps and thus opens the scope for such victimisations.

On SC Verdict

Corporates have welcomed the September 6, 2018, verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India on Section 377 with their logos modified and glorified with rainbow colours. The one and the half-century-long battle of Love and Pride have finally won through the lanes of law. Faith on Indian judiciary was also ‘regained’ as the government could not bring any legislation for the sake of equality.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat takes a diplomatic stand when he says, “LGBTQ community is very much part of the society and they should not be isolated” and contradicts his own views saying “gay relationships are not compatible with nature”.

Similarly, when senior parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy terms homosexuality as a genetic disorder, we are pretty sure that the nation is yet to grow up to accept the verdict with open arms.

Religious clerics (irrespective of any specific religion) have always opposed the fact of homosexuality and considered it against nature. As per reports, a fresh addition to this notion is by the churches of Mizoram and Meghalaya who opine that homosexuality and lesbianism are not morally acceptable and should continue to be criminalised. This conflict arises between the liberty provided by law and social morality injected through baseless religious beliefs.

New Hope (?)

As the law has enlightened the LGBTQ+ members with new hope of pride and dignity, many encouraging coming out stories have flooded the social media just after the landmark verdict. These stories are mostly from the urban folks. Sexual minorities in rural India are still far behind from this race of acceptance and pride. Previously, the apex court of India has already classified the transgender as a specific gender, but the fruit of such liberties is yet to benefit the majority of sexual minorities. Though reservation in educational institutes and job recruitments are already evident, the participation is negligible. They are still found to be begging in trains due to academic inability and financial insecurity. Thus discrimination prevails and a generation has to go to fully glorify their rights of equality. Similarly, activism on TV talk shows and celebration at pubs have nothing to with the discrimination what these marginalised people use to go through daily.

Concluding Remarks

The recent verdict is indeed a stepping stone in the years-long legal ups and downs what the petitioners in particular and every individual of the community, in general, have experienced. The law has empowered them to fight for their other rights in the near future. The community has already faced the treatments what the so-called ‘straight’ people have done. But the intra-community conflicts, what has been narrated in the robbery case and murder case in Delhi, are to be settled by the community itself. These two are mere examples and many such covered sporadic incidents are taking place every day, news about which is rarely available. The community has to ensure the security of their fellow community members from such untoward incidents to happen in future.

#LoveWins, #LoveisLove and many more such hashtag campaigns are visible these days in many social media profiles, irrespective of the orientations. To sum up, it is worth mentioning that a community has to differentiate what is love and what is lust, polygamy, lust and crime should not overcome love. Above this, the community should have the progressive agenda to eradicate all such intra-conflicts within i