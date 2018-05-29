Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 29 May 2018

Northeast Today

Priest Alleging Mistreatment Allowed to Take Dip in Mansarovar Lake

Priest Alleging Mistreatment Allowed to Take Dip in Mansarovar Lake
May 29
17:44 2018
The priest, Sanjeev Thakur, who had alleged that Chinese authorities had denied the permission to him and his delegation to take a dip in Mansarovar lake, on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after being allotted a designated place for taking the dip in the holy water body.

“We were allotted a designated place to take a holy dip in the Mansarovar lake, today. I would like to thank the government of India and EAM Sushma Swaraj,” Sanjiv Krishan Thakur said.

In a video posted on Twitter, he had claimed that China has barred the devotees from taking the dip in the lake.

“There are around 50-80 devotees accompanying me. Over 3,000 people from across the world are undertaking this pilgrimage. But, according to an order by China, we are not being allowed to take a holy dip in the Mansarovar lake,” Thakur had claimed in the video.

Thakur had also threatened not to leave the place if they are not allowed to take the dip. However, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj refuted the claim on Monday.

“This isn’t the situation. There is always a designated place where you can take a bath, you cannot take a dip just anywhere in the river,” Swaraj said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

-ANI

Mansarovar LakeSanjeev Thakur
