Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 28 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges 130 crore Indians to act as national volunteers in fighting the Corona virus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges 130 crore Indians to act as national volunteers in fighting the Corona virus pandemic
March 28
11:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, 130 crore Indians should act as national volunteers in fighting the pandemic. Interacting with Radio Jockeys, RJs through video conference yesterday, he said that the public should cooperate with police, adding that while police should avoid usage of strong arm tactics, it is also necessary to enforce discipline. The Prime Minister observed that public broadcaster All India Radio has a particularly important role to play in stopping the flow of rumours. Mr Modi requested the RJs to work towards checking the spread of rumours. He said, RJs have a great responsibility not just to disseminate and disabuse superstitions but also motivate people.

Prime Minister exhorted the RJs to disseminate positive stories and case studies, particularly of those patients that have fully recovered from coronavirus infection, and also inter-play such stories in different parts of the country, thus bringing the entire country together.

Emphasizing the importance of empathy, Mr Modi said, it is important to tell the stories of misbehavior with doctors, health care workers and airline staff due to societal fears of them being infected by the virus, so that such challenges are overcome. He also stressed the importance of educating the public about the dedication of police personnel who are working continuously to assist the public.

Prime Minister said that the government has announced a number of measures to assist the poor and under-privileged in this difficult time and it is important that information about these announcements reaches the intended beneficiaries swiftly and in a timely fashion.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.