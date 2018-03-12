Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 12 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Prime Minister to Attend Manipur Science Congress

March 12
17:00 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Science Congress in the Manipur University (MU) campus on March 16, government sources said on Monday.

An official told IANS that at least 5,000 delegates from all over the country will take part in the three-day congress which will be held for the first time in the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh visited the MU campus on Monday to inspect the preparations in progress.

He said: “I have instructed all officials and contractors to speed up the construction works. Nothing should go wrong and everything should be ready at least one day ahead.

“Out of 5,000 delegates, there are 2,000 scientists,” he said.

Police in and around Imphal city have been carrying out raids and search operations everyday.

Certain villages and residential areas are cordoned off shortly after midnight and all people are checked and verified in the morning.

Persons without proper identification documents are singled out for further verifications.

A police officer said that some militants had been picked up from different parts of the state. However, no firearm has been seized.

The police plans to round up the armed insurgents ahead of Modi’s visit.

N. Biren Singh has instructed the state and central forces to ensure law and order during the visit by the Prime minister.

Additional police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed near the MU campus and hotels where the delegates shall stay during the congress.

IANS

N. Biren Singh narendra modi
