Prime Minister to Boost BJP’s Campaign in Tripura

With just 12 days left for the state’s crucial assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit here in the Southern part of Tripura on February 8. The state BJP observer Sunil Deodarh at Sonamura on Monday evening informed about the Prime Minister’s visit.

“The Prime Minister in the first phase will address party rally at Kabi Nazrul Maha vidhyalaya school ground at Sonamura,” he said.

“On February 8 PM Modi will address another rally at Kailasahar district of the state in Northern part,” Deodhar said. Adding to this he further informed that on February 15, the Prime Minister shall again visit the state and take part in another rally at Agartala.

However, as per earlier information PM Modi was supposed to address rally at Santirbazar of the southern part of Tripura, but the programme shall be held at Sonamura under the Sepahijala district of the state.

However, after attending the two rallies on February 8, the Prime Minister will fly to Delhi on the same day.

Meantime in view of the PM’s visit to the poll-bound state, three bullet proof vehicles to be used by him have arrived here at Agartala airport recently.

Besides, adequate team of SPG of around 52 personnel has already arrived here to ensure foolproof security coverage to the Prime Minister. The team has already visited the spots where PM Modi will address rally and passed necessary instructions to the local civil and police officials.

UNI