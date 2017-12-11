PRISM Vows to Take Stringent Action Against Corrupt Persons

The Aizawl based anti-corruption watchdog turned political party People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) has said it will take stringent action against corrupt people if it comes to power in the next assembly elections to be held early next year.

“Corruption is the main evil that impedes development in the state. We would give exemplary punishment to those who were indulged in corruption, if PRISM comes to power in the assembly polls due next year,” party president Vanlalruata said while addressing the International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday.

Stating that corruption is the main stumbling block to development, Vanlalruata said, “We would establish a strong Lokayukta and expand or empower the ACB, PWD, Quality Control Division and Legal Metrology, if we come to power.” He added that the CBI would be invited with the general consent of the people. He also slammed the Congress government for paying indifference to Anti-Corruption Day and fighting against corruption.

“Top leaders of other countries observe this day with great reverence. However, the Congress leaders in Mizoram ignored this important day. We don’t know the reason as to why the Congress leaders were indifferent to Anti-Corruption Day,” he said.

He added that any corrupted person including the Chief Minister will not be spared if PRISM comes to power. PRISM on Saturday observed International Anti-Corruption Day at the party office in Aizawl. The event attended by many leaders including journalists was presided over by party treasurer HK Liansawta.

