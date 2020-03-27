Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 27 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Prisoner dies after drinking sanitiser in Kerala

Prisoner dies after drinking sanitiser in Kerala
March 27
12:37 2020
A remand prisoner died at the district hospital here on Thursday after allegedly drinking sanitiser which he mistook for alcohol, jail authorities said.

Ramankutty, who was lodged in the jail here as a remand prisoner since February 18, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he collapsed inside the prison.

“We suspect that he drank a bottle of sanitiser which are manufactured in the jail premises (by the prisoners) as per the instructions of the state government,” a senior jail official told PTI.

He was normal on Tuesday night and was also present for the roll call on Wednesday but collapsed at around 10.30 AM, officials said.

Prison authorities use Isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) as the major content of the hand sanitiser.

Police said they have registered a case and the exact cause of death would be known only after postmortem.

Source: Business Standard

