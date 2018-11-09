Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar

Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar
November 09
13:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Prithvi Shaw, who made an outstanding Test debut during the India-West Indies series in October, is now gearing up for India’s upcoming tour of Australia by reportedly training alongside Sachin Tendulkar, at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai.

According to several reports doing the rounds online, Tendulkar was spotted giving throw-downs to the 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who was until recently suffering from an elbow injury.

Apart from Tendulkar, also present at the MIG were Prithvi Shaw’s coach Prashant Shetty and Tendulkar’s close friend Jagdish Chavan. Further reports reveal that Prithvi Shaw is back to his regular routine, and did not give his practice session a miss on Diwali too.

Before Prithvi Shaw joins the Indian team in Australia, he will represent India A against New Zealand in the first Test, which begins November 16 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

India A will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test, while the second and third Test squad will be spearheaded by India’s second triple-centurion Karun Nair.

India’s tour of Australia, which starts November 21, comprises a three-match T20I series, a four-match Test series and a three-match ODI series.

The tour Down Under will see Virat Kohli return to the squad as captain after being rested for the T20I series against the Windies, which India have already won 2-0 under the stewardship of opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

The third and final T20I game of the tour will be held on November 11 in Chennai, where the Indian team will look forward to a convincing 3-0 whitewash.

SOURCE: NDTV

Tags
India Tour AustraliaIndia vs Australiaprithvi shawsachin tendulkar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.