Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress, exits party WhatsApp groups, changes Twitter bio

NET Bureau

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of the party’s media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from the party on Friday. The development comes two days after she expressed her displeasure with the Congress for reinstating some leaders who had misbehaved with her at a press briefing.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said that she is quitting the party with a heavy heart and she never sought rewards in a hope that the party will take care of her aspirations. “I write this resignation with a heavy heart. I had joined INC as a member of the Youth Congress in Mumbai 10 years back as I believed in the ideology of the party and your vision of inclusive, liberal, progressive politics,” she tweeted.

She also said, “I don’t even have to remind you of having faced personal threats, slander and abuse and so have my family members including my kids in the course of my service to the party. I have not asked, sought rewards or returns for myself in the hope that party and its leadership will take care of my aspirations.”

Expressing her sadness over the Congress ignoring the misbehaviour against her, Chaturvedi said, “What saddens me is that despite the safety, dignity, empowerment of women being promoted by the party and has been your call to action the same is not reflected in the action of some of the members of the party. A serious incident and misbehaviour against me by certain party members, while I was on official duty for the party, has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections. This indignity to me has been the final factor to convince me to move on and focus on other things outside INC.”

She further said, “I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days. I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey.”

She has also exited from all Congress media WhatsApp and volunteer groups and dropped the party designation from her Twitter bio. Chaturvedi has sent her resignation to the party’s top brass.

Unconfirmed reports claimed Priyanka is in talks with the Shiv Sena and at the same time bargaining for a better post in the party.

On Wednesday, Chaturvedi had lashed out at her own party saying that the Uttar Pradesh party unit had reinstated eight party workers who were suspended last year for allegedly misbehaving with her at a meeting in Mathura. Calling the eight leaders “lumpen goons”, Chaturvedi on Twitter said: “Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across (the) board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

The UP Congress had said the eight, including a state general secretary and a former Assembly candidate, were reinstated “on the recommendation of Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia” after they expressed regret and promised not to repeat the act in the future.

The letter, ordering the reinstatement, was issued by former MLA Fazale Masood, a member of the UP Congress disciplinary committee. The order stated that in the recent past, disciplinary action was taken against the “concerned persons” on the recommendation of Priyanka Chaturvedi and that the eight leaders had requested reinstatement expressing regret over the incident. A copy of the letter has been marked to A K Antony, Chairman of the AICC Disciplinary committee, Scindia and State President Raj Babbar.

All the eight leaders are known faces of the Congress in Mathura and most are office bearers as well. The eight leaders are Ashok Singh Chakleshwar, working president, district Congress committee also member AICC; Umesh Pandit, general secretary, UP; Pratap Singh, a former candidate of the Chata Assembly in Mathura; Abdulla Jabbar, party vice president, Mathura.

The list also includes leader Giridhari Lal Pathak, Bhuri Singh Jayas, who is former district president of the Sewa Dal, Praveen Thakur, district president of the Mathura NSUI and Yatendra Mukdam, district Youth Congress president.

Source: The Indian Express