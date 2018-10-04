Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Priyanka Chopra is Now a Tech Investor

Priyanka Chopra is Now a Tech Investor
October 04
12:26 2018
Actress Priyanka Chopra is excited to embark on a new “chapter” as an investor in tech start-up Holberton School, a coding education company, as well as in dating and social media app Bumble.

This is also an effort on her part to help change the tech industry’s gender disparity.

“A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with Bumble and Holberton School as an investor. I’m honoured to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, she said.

Chopra, 36, has been doing a lot of hanging out and learning in technology circles lately. In between presenting at the Emmys, sitting in the front row at New York Fashion Week, celebrating the birthday of her fiancé, Nick Jonas, in Texas, and darting to her native India to act in a movie, she has squeezed in meetings with startup founders and lined up future investments.

“Geeks are taking over the world,” Chopra said. “If they haven’t already,” she quickly added.

On Wednesday she announced her second investment, in Bumble, a dating and social media app founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, one of the most prominent startup founders in tech. Chopra plans to help promote Bumble’s launch in India in the coming months.

Priyanka Chopra
