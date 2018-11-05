Priyanka Chopra Production ‘Pahuna’ Gets Release Date

NET Bureau

Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna – The Little Visitors will hit theatres on 7 December.

The film is the story of three children bonding together and making a new home for themselves after being separated from their parents while fleeing Nepal during an unrest.

It has been produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra under their Purple Pebble Pictures banner, co-produced by Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI), and directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala.

The first look of the film was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year. Madhu said in a statement: “This film is very special because it addresses the far reaching consequences for children when adults make harsh decisions. Also this story is relevant globally in its appeal.”

Explaining the film’s ethos, Tyrewala said: “We live in a tough world. Sometimes it’s easier to just give up. Hope is what we all need. Like one of the characters in the film says, ‘It’s never all dark, there is always light’. Pahuna is full of hopes. That is the reason it resonated with audiences young and old across the globe and now it’s releasing in the country it was made and meant for.”

The movie received a promising response at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, followed by a special screening at Indian Kaleidoscope Film Festival in New York.

Source: The Quint