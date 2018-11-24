Priyanka Chopra to Invite Modi for her Wedding

NET Bureau

Reports are that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will give personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their wedding. According to news in Spotboye.com, “Peecee and Nick will be inviting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to be a part of their grand wedding celebrations. And, for that they will be going to the PMO office in New Delhi.”



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too invited PM for their wedding reception.



Pre-wedding preparation for Priyanka-Nick’s Jodhpur wedding is in full swing. Few days back actress posted picture while shopping for her wedding footwear. Marriage will take place on Dec 1-2 at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur and will be a private, quiet affair to be attended by only her family and a few special relatives and friends.



After Deepika-Ranveer’s dreamy wedding in Italy, we just can’t wait for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s wedding.

Source: Filmi Monkey