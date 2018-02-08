Priyanka Chopra to Produce an Assamese Film

Priyanka Chopra, the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism, will produce an Assamese film. The film is titled Bhoga Khirikee (Broken Window) and is being directed by Jahnu Barua, who is returning behind the camera after four years.

The film is a multi-layered story, from the perspective of a female protagonist, whose life is in turmoil due to the ideologocal and existential clash amongst the three men in her life – her father, her husband, and a stranger who forces his might upon her.

The principle cast of the film includes Zerifa wahid, Seema Biswas, Sanjay Kharghoria, Kashvi Sharma and Mohammad Ali Shah.