Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Priyanka Chopra’s Pahuna Wins Two Awards in Germany

Priyanka Chopra’s Pahuna Wins Two Awards in Germany
October 08
15:16 2018
Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra’s Pahuna: The Little Visitors won two awards at the SCHLINGEL International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience in Germany.

The film won European Children’s Film Award and got a special mention in the Awards of The Professional Jury Feature Film International category. The film received an overwhelming response at the European premiere of the film at the festival held on 2 October and 5 October. It won the awards on 6 October.

Pahuna narrates the story of three Nepalese children separated from their parents and their journey back home.

Paakhi A Tyrewala has directed the Sikkimese film, which is backed by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra’s banner Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP).

“Pahuna will always be a very special film for all of us at Purple Pebble Pictures. When we started the journey of Pahuna, we didn’t anticipate the film to go this far. But God has been kind and the film has resonated with the audience not just in India but across the globe,” Madhu Chopra said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to SCHLINGEL children’s film festival for the recognition. We are looking forward to many more such milestones in our journey at Purple Pebble Pictures,” she added.

0 Comments

0 Comments

