Priyanka Chopra’s Production ‘Pahuna’ to be Dubbed in 14 Languages

Actor turned director Paakhi Tyrewala is coming out with her first feature film ‘Pahuna: The Little Visitors’ which is helmed by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebbles Productions, is a first Sikkimese film which will be dubbed in 14 languages.

“Some stories have to be told. Languages can’t be the barrier anymore. Especially, today for us, it’s one definite way of transcending borders. This way we get to reach people who otherwise would not have the opportunity to watch the film,” says Paakhi.

The film had also recently received a standing ovation as it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. ‘Pahuna’ is Paakhi’s first feature film after short film Kajaal and her debut as an actress in “Jhootha Hi Sahi” opposite John Abraham.

Pakhi had faced a lot of challenges for this movie. She had been rejected 10 times by many producers as they were reluctant to back film with a woman director who wanted to make a film on children, based in Sikkim. Finally, it was our desi girl Priyanka Chopra who backed her for this project.

“Pahuna was not an easy film to back, nor did it follow rules of commercial cinema or abide by festival norms. I want thank Priyanka and Dr Madhu Chopra for taking it to the world stage,” she added.

The film – a story about three Nepalese children who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists’ agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim – received an overwhelming response from the global audience.

Free Press Journal