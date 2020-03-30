Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 30 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Telcos to Make Calls, Data Services Free for Migrants Fleeing Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Telcos to Make Calls, Data Services Free for Migrants Fleeing Amid COVID-19 Epidemic
March 30
12:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has urged the leading telcom companies, like Vodafone, Airtel, Jio and BSNL, to make phone calls and internet data services free on the “humanitarian grounds” for the distressed migrant workers amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Most migrant workers were tense and scared following the nationwide lockdown to check the spread coronavrius infection that had claimed over 30,000 lives globally, she said.

In her letter to the telcom companies, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It’s our duty to help our countrymen in this hour of crisis. Many people going home have run out of money. They are unable to contact their families.

“I urge you to make the call facilities free in the relevant areas for the next one month to let them contact their families.”

Priyanka also urged the Congress leaders to help the people in distress.

The Congress has advised leaders set up monitoring systems in states and ensure the party’s presence.

Source: News18

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.