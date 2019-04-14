Priyanka’s Road Show in Silchar

NET Bureau

The day after BJP’s roadshow at Silchar, the Congress today unrolled Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a desperate bid to win the Silchar seat.

The Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev is fighting a tough battle against BJP’s Dr Rajdeep Roy.

She is battling both anti-incumbency and likely fallout of Congress’ opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as she seeks another Lok Sabha term. Silchar in Barak Valley will vote in the second phase on April 18.

Priyanka held a two-hour road show on Sunday, a day before the Bengali speaking Barak Valley celebrates Bengali New Year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought a second term for Sushmita Dev as he addressed a rally in neighbouring Karimganj constituency. He did not bring up the CAB.

While the CAB had wide support in Cachar and Karimganj districts, it had sparked strong opposition in the rest of the northeast. The bill lapsed in February after failing to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

Source: Pratidin Time