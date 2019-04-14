Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 14 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Priyanka’s Road Show in Silchar

Priyanka’s Road Show in Silchar
April 14
18:54 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The day after BJP’s roadshow at Silchar, the Congress today unrolled Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a desperate bid to win the Silchar seat.

The Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev is fighting a tough battle against BJP’s Dr Rajdeep Roy.

She is battling both anti-incumbency and likely fallout of Congress’ opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as she seeks another Lok Sabha term. Silchar in Barak Valley will vote in the second phase on April 18.

Priyanka held a two-hour road show on Sunday, a day before the Bengali speaking Barak Valley celebrates Bengali New Year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought a second term for Sushmita Dev as he addressed a rally in neighbouring Karimganj constituency. He did not bring up the CAB.

While the CAB had wide support in Cachar and Karimganj districts, it had sparked strong opposition in the rest of the northeast. The bill lapsed in February after failing to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
assamcongressPriyanka Gandhi Vadra
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.