Wed, 19 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Pro-Actively Considering Two Time Zones in Country: Govt

Pro-Actively Considering Two Time Zones in Country: Govt
July 19
16:59 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The government on Tuesday said it is “pro-actively” considering the matter of having two separate time zones in the country.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by BJD member B Mahtab who highlighted that there was a gap of nearly two hours in sunrise timings between the eastern and the western parts of the country.

“Sun rises at 4 am in Arunachal Pradesh while offices open at 10 AM. The Ministry of Science and Technology has also done a study on this in the past,” Mahtab said.

He said some 2.7 billion units of electricity could be saved if there are two separate time zones and added that only the Centre can take a call on office timings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government has taken Mahtab’s suggestion very “seriously”. “He has raised a very important and sensitive matter. The government is pro-actively considering the issue,” he said.

On June 11, in an interview with WION, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that northeast should have a separate time zone. Khandu is the second Chief Minister from Northeast, after former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, favouring a separate timezone for the region.

“A separate time zone for northeast would save working day light-time and save electricity,” said the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

with PTI inputs

Tags
Two Time Zones
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.