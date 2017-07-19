Pro-Actively Considering Two Time Zones in Country: Govt

The government on Tuesday said it is “pro-actively” considering the matter of having two separate time zones in the country.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by BJD member B Mahtab who highlighted that there was a gap of nearly two hours in sunrise timings between the eastern and the western parts of the country.

“Sun rises at 4 am in Arunachal Pradesh while offices open at 10 AM. The Ministry of Science and Technology has also done a study on this in the past,” Mahtab said.

He said some 2.7 billion units of electricity could be saved if there are two separate time zones and added that only the Centre can take a call on office timings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government has taken Mahtab’s suggestion very “seriously”. “He has raised a very important and sensitive matter. The government is pro-actively considering the issue,” he said.

On June 11, in an interview with WION, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that northeast should have a separate time zone. Khandu is the second Chief Minister from Northeast, after former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, favouring a separate timezone for the region.

“A separate time zone for northeast would save working day light-time and save electricity,” said the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

