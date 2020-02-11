Process of procuring dredgers in progress

NET Bureau

The Centre on Monday said the Brahmaputra is one of the highest sediment carrying rivers in the country.

In reply to a Rajya Sabha question by BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said the observed annual silt load of the Brahmaputra river at Pandu, Guwahati for the last five years is as follows: 2015 – 14,326,810.38 metric tonnes (MT), 2016 –19,991,673.01 MT, 2017 –20,635,639.19 MT, 2018 – 13,613,552.23 MT, and 2019 – 11,991,868.38 MT.

Kataria said the Government of Assam held a meeting on the proposal of dredging of the Brahmaputra, including its tributaries, on August 23, 2016, with the Chief Minister in the chair. As decided in the meeting, a team of experts/officials from the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) visited Assam from September 2 to September 9 in 2016.

On July 2, 2017, the Assam Water Resources Minister visited the DCI headquarters in Visakhapatnam, met the officials and discussed about the strategy of dredging the Brahmaputra.

Subsequently, a meeting was held on December 4, 2017 under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister and it was decided to procure dredger and other machinery for dredging the tributaries in the State. Accordingly, a scheme worth Rs 18 crore was sanctioned under the SDRF and the work order issued. The process of procuring the dredgers is in progress.

Moreover, in the 891-km-long National Waterway-2 from Dhubri to Sadiya in Assam, which is an operational waterway for navigation, the Inland Waterway Authority of India undertook regular maintenance dredging for maintaining the required least available depth of 2.5 metres between Dhubri and Neamatighat; 2 metres between Neamatighat and Dibrugarh; and 1.5 metres between Dibrugarh and Oriumghat, the minister said.

Meanwhile, in reply to a separate question, the Centre denied that Assam was facing acute shortage of drinking water despite the river Brahmaputra flowing through the State. The minister said that 63.42 per cent rural habitations having 59.41 per cent population in Assam have provision of 40 litre or more per capita per day of potable drinking water and 26.93 per cent rural habitations having 29.77 per cent population have service level of less than 40 litre per person per day potable water, whereas 9.64 per cent rural habitations having 10.81 per cent population have water sources with quality issues in the State.

In reply to a question by AGP MP Biren Baishya, the Jal Shakti Minister said that to enable every rural household with the functional household tap connection (FHTC) across the country, including Assam, the Government of India, in partnership with the states has launched Jal Jeevan Mission that aims at providing potable water at service level of 55 litre per capita per day by the year 2024. The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore out of which the Central share is Rs 2.08 lakh crore.

Source: The Assam Tribune