Procession Marks Bangabandhu’s March 7 Speech to Liberate Bangladesh

A colourful procession was taken out in Agartala on Saturday to mark Unesco’s recognition of the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s March 7 speech.

Rahman is popularly known as Bangabandhu (Friend of Bengal). On March 7, 1971, Rahman, in a fiery speech called on the freedom-loving people to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani rulers.

Intellectuals, academicians, social activists, artists, singers, school students among several hundred people from all walks of life took part in the procession, organised by the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi envoys, officials and their family members also took part in the procession that named as “Ananda Sobhajatra”. After a nine-month-long war, Bangladesh was established as a sovereign nation.

“To celebrate the recognition of 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu by Unesco through numerous events, the day is being observed around 80 Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across the world besides Bangladesh,” Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner Shakhawat Hossain told IANS.

The envoy said the March 7 speech of Rahman has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world’s important documentary heritage maintained by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The speech had set the tone for the Liberation War that officially began on March 26. India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh. “The world will now get to know more about our Father of the Nation and our glorious Liberation War,” said Hossain.

After Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched a massive guerilla operation against the then Pakistani rulers in March 1971, Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) fought enemy forces that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The nine-month-long ‘Mukti Joddha’ (Liberation War) later turned into a full-scale India-Pakistan war, leading to the surrender of nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

